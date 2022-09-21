Emila "Emily" DeJesus

Emily went to be with the Lord and her husband Jaime on Sept 17th, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She worked at JL Clark for 44 years as a machine operator working her way up to supervisor before retiring in 2017. She also taught CCD for many years at San Juan Bautista Church. She was well known for making the best rice and beans ever to all who were lucky enough to have some. Her home was where all family gatherings were held as the matriarch of the Saez & DeJesus family. Her family was her world and her legacy.
She was proceeded in death by her mother Maria Confesora Santiago; father Emilio Saez; loving husband Jaime DeJesus; sister Sonia Saez-Medina; and brother Eufemio Saez. She is survived by her daughters, Maira DeJesus and Kara Lewis, son-in-law Ray Lewis; her grandchildren Trey, Tyhir, Isabella, Destiny and Rayjon; as well as her brothers; Saul Saez, Rafael Saez, Ernesto Saez, Gonzalo Saez (Lydia), Angel Luis Saez (Ramona), Reynaldo Saez; her mother-in-law Maria Rivera; and countless nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with guest being received one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
