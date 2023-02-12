Emil Rekasi, Jr., 75, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Lynda G. (Gentry) Rekasi, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Hatvan, Hungary, he was the son of the late Emil Rekasi, Sr. and Elizabeth (Abonyi) Rekasi.
Emil graduated from Reading High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. He proudly served his country in The United States Army. Emil was in the Army National Guard for six years in Miami, Florida and Pennsylvania. Emil was also a Military Police Officer and a Heavy-Duty Maintenance Technician. Emil worked on a car lot when he first came out of the service as a mechanic, specifically working on VW cars. He owned many businesses throughout his life with his wife Lynda. A man of many hats, a true entrepreneur. Emil loved to travel and take road trips. He could talk to anyone about anything, one of the friendliest people.
In addition to his wife, Emil is survived by his children; Emil Rekasi III, husband of Tiffany, of Ontelaunee Township, and Alex Rekasi, husband of Louisa, of United Kingdom. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Bronte who is 5 years old, Zoltan and Toby, who are both 2 years old. Emil was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Ventresca.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 AM in St. Catharine Of Siena Chape,l 2427 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn, Pennsylvania 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com