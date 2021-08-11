Emerson W. "Rip" Arment, 75, of Narvon passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Wellspan York Hospital following an illness of several months. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Isaac and Anna Newswanger Arment.
Rip retired from Zook Molasses Co. where he had been employed for 19 years. Prior to that he had worked for H. R. Ewell for 18 years. He was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church. Emerson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Nothing was more precious to Rip than his grandchildren and his extended family. Sundays were for church and NASCAR. He treasured his time racing the quarter mile: he was a Chevy man. When he wasn't racing, he enjoyed studying maps to travel at a more leisurely pace. A tinkerer, he took cars apart so he could put them back together again. He was a connoisseur of Gatorade and coffee creamer, and could make a mean meal of scallops or shrimp. Or both. His mixtape collection was legendary and began in the 70s with reel-to-reel. Country music had no greater fan than Rip.
Surviving is a daughter, Tammy wife of Steve Pyle of Round Hill, VA; a son, Nicholas Arment of Narvon; three grandchildren, Maxwell Pyle, Ellee Pyle and Nathan Arment; two brothers, Harold husband of Rita Arment of New Holland, and Gordon husband of Sandy Arment of East Earl. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Lee Arment.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, at 2:00 P.M. at Ranck's United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Kris Pursel officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment with military honors in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA