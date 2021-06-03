Emerson H. Martin, 79, of Akron, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Ephrata to the late Samuel M. and Frances (Hoover) Martin and was the husband of Mary W. (Martin) Martin with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Emerson was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church. During his working years, he worked for 38 years as a cabinet maker/finisher for Rutt Kitchens. He enjoyed wood working, playing the fiddle, gospel music, math, playing games and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Steve, husband of Barb (Leininger) Martin of Lititz, Deb, wife of Rick Lyon of Shiloh, OH, Marlin, husband of Heather (McGlaughlin) Martin of Akron, Pauline, wife of Raul Shul of El Salvador, Andy, husband of Deanna (Hess) Martin of State College; nine grandchildren; nine siblings, Daniel H., husband of Grace Martin, Leroy H., husband of Laura Martin,Verna, wife of Dan Hoover, Alice, wife of Wilford Beachy, Grace, wife of James High, Jay, husband of Rhoda Martin, Edith, wife of Elam Weaver, Anna Frances, wife of David Eugene Knauer and Naomi, wife of Ernest Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Addison H. and Sam Landis Martin.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:15 am, at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 10:30 am, with Pastor Ryan Bomgardner officiating. Interment will take place in Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Emerson's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee,
P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
