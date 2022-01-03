Emanuel S. Fisher, age 90, of 6116 White Oak Road, Christiana, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Katie F. Beiler Fisher. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Malinda Stoltzfus Fisher. Emanuel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 6 children: Samuel B. husband of Susie Stoltzfus Fisher of Atglen, Melvin B. husband of Katie Stoltzfus Fisher, Emanuel S. husband of Lena Zook Fisher, both of Rockville, IN, Eli B. husband of Mary Lapp Fisher, J. Elmer husband of Mary Ebersol Fisher, both of Christiana, Steven B. husband of Mattie Lapp Fisher of Holtwood, 46 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Jacob L. late husband of Mary Stoltzfus Fisher of Rockville, IN, 3 grandchildren, 10 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 6116 White Oak Road, Christiana, on Monday, January 3, TODAY at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Gap Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
