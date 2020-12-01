Emanuel Resh "Mannie" Fisher, 90, of 338 N. Ronks Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Katie S. Esh Fisher with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late John L. and Susanna King Fisher.
A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Emanuel worked as an owner/operator cabinet maker for Kountry Kustom Kitchens. He enjoyed traveling especially by train and visited all the lower 48 states. He also was active with Mennonite Disaster Service where he served on site and the board. e will be missed for his humor, wit and gentleness.
Emanuel is also survived by four sons; Steven Fisher of Leola, Levi D. (Elizabeth) Fisher of Ronks, PA, Emanuel Fisher, Jr. at home, Mervin Fisher of Easton, MD; four daughters, Annie (Ben) Allgyer of Leola, Susie Fisher of Lake Ridge, VA, Ruth Ann (William) Beall of Cordova, MD, Sally Ann (Melvin) Esh of Gordonville; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
The last of his siblings, he was preceded in death by: brothers, Levi, Moses, and Amos Fisher; sisters, Elizabeth Lapp, Susie Esh and Levina Huyard; half-siblings, Benjamin, Christian, John and Sarah Fisher; twin granddaughters, Valerie Joy and Diane Renee Allgyer.
Funeral services will be private with burial following in the Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
