Emanuel R. Smucker, age 49, of 340 A. South Belmont Road, Paradise, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Barbie K. King Smucker. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of Henry B. Smucker of Quarryville and the late Emma Riehl Smucker. Emanuel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by 7 children: John H. Smucker of Intercourse, Jonathan M. husband of Katelyn Lapp Smucker of Lancaster, Joshua L., David A., Daniel J., Mervin R., Raymond P. Smucker all at home, and 3 brothers: Jonathan R. husband of Linda Glick Smucker of Drumore, Ephraim R. husband of Martha Beiler Smucker of Quarryville, Leon R. husband of Catherine Smoker Smucker of Dillwyn, VA. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Christopher and Leroy.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 340 A South Belmont Road, Paradise, on Wednesday, January 26th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
