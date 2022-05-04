Emanuel Lee Zook, 49, of Fordland, MO, formerly of Lancaster Co., died April 30, 2022 at Cox Health Hospital, Springfield, MO.
Born May 28, 1972, he was the son of Daniel S. and Malinda (Beiler) Zook. He was married to Rachel (Beiler) Zook, who survives. He attended Petra Church.
Also surviving are: 7 children, Anna Mary wife of James Parker, Linda wife of John Peebles, Daniel, Jacob, Miriam, Emanuel Jabez, and Sarah, all of Ava, MO; siblings, Lillian wife of B. John Beiler, Abram, husband of Linda Zook, Susanne wife of Mose King, Salome wife of Elmer Petersheim, Lydiann wife of Christ King, Ira husband of Katie Ann Zook, Anna Mary wife of David Zook; daughter-in-law, Sarah wife of Sam Glick. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Zook, and a brother-in-law, Amos Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from Church at Cross Keys, 3656 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, on Thursday, May 5th at 11 a.m. with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday, May 4th, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, from 9 a.m. till the service, all at the church. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
