Emanuel Lapp Stoltzfus

Emanuel "Manny" Stoltzfus, 96, of Lititz, passed away at home on March 11, 2023. Born in Upper Leacock, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Samuel F. and Leah S. Stoltzfus. He was the loving husband to Joan Stoltzfus for over 66 years, prior to her passing in 2019.
Manny was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. He also worked for many years at JL Clark Manufacturing and Hess Brothers Fruit Co. In his free time, Manny enjoyed going to the mountains, hunting and watching wildlife in Potter and Adams Counties. He loved playing cards, specifically poker, and said he played "poker for nickels". His neighbors in Lititz fondly remember him riding around town on his moped and was known to be the critter catcher for his friends and neighbors. He and his wife Joan also travelled cross-country and loved being in the outdoors. Most of all, Manny cherished his time spent with his family - children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid supporter of his grandkids' and great-grandson's softball and baseball games, and was a fan of the Phillies and Green Bay Packers.
Manny is survived by his 3 children: Debra Siefken (Ralph) of Orrtanna, PA, Denise Smith (Ricky) of Lancaster, PA, and Wayne Stoltzfus (Joyce) of Lititz, PA; grandchildren Janelle Stoltzfus (partner Jon Smith) and Brent Stoltzfus (Maggie); great-grandchildren Riley, Kelsey, and Gracie; and siblings Mervin Stoltzfus (Mamie, deceased and Becky, current) and Mary Esh (Jonathan). He was predeceased by his siblings, Lavina King (John), Edna King (Jacob), Daniel Stoltzfus, (Mary), Elam Stoltzfus (Hanna), Rachel Beiler (David), and Henry Stoltzfus (Jackie).
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. In lieu of flowers, donations in Manny's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to your favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com