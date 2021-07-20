Emanuel K. Esh, age 46 of 167 Atkins Road, Airville, PA, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was the husband of Kathryn "Katie" Mundie Esh and the late Annie Esh Esh who passed away on December 8, 2009. He was born in Kinzers, son of the late Levi F. & Fannie King Esh. He was a former member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Ruthie F. wife of Gideon M. Zook of Quarryville, Rhoda B. Esh, Morris and Virgil Roberts, Emanuel K. Esh, Jr., and Andrew Esh, all at home, 5 siblings: Elizabeth K. wife of David K. Esh of Conestoga, Annie K. wife of Christian S. Beiler of Peach Bottom, Ezra K. husband of Sylvia Zook Esh, Levi F. husband of Elizabeth Beiler Esh, Barbara K. wife of Isaac L. Blank, all of Quarryville.
Funeral service will take place from the home of Isaac Esh, 150 Atkins Road, Airville, PA on Wednesday, July 21st at 9 a.m. E.S.T., with interment in the Delta Amish Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
