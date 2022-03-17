Emanuel E. King, 66, of 5464 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was the son of the late David and Rebecca Esh King. He was the husband of Hannah A. Stoltzfus King. They were married in 1976. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. King had worked for White Horse Machine.
Also surviving: three daughters, Ruth S. married to Omar K. Beiler, Kinzers, Miriam married to Marlin Stoltzfus, Millerstown, Rachel married to Eli Riehl, Coatesville; son, David married to Linda Esh King, Gap; 28 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Henry married to Edna King, Kinzers, David, Jr. married to Sarah King, Gap, Allen married to Mary King, Kinzers, Levi married to Mary Ann King, New Holland, Elmer married to Sadie Ann King, Gap, Melvin married to Esther King, Narvon, Barbie married to Amos Stoltzfus, Gap, Stevie married to Katie King, Coatesville, Amos married to Rachel King, Kinzers. He was preceded in death by a stillborn granddaughter.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. EST, Friday March 18, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Burial: Millwood Cemetery, Gap. Furman's Leola