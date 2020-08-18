Elwood W. Myers

Elwood W. "Woody" Myers, 81, formerly of Manheim and Maytown passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elwood B. and Elsie (Weaver) Myers. He is survived by a brother, Donald W. Shank (Patricia) of Manheim and a sister, Betty Lou Stoner (Menno) of Annville. Woody was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Rambler (Lester) and a brother, Ronald Myers (Linda).
Woody was a graduate of Manheim Central High School class of 1957. He proudly served as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War. Woody's life was one of service and caring. Whether living in Manheim or Maytown, he was an active and faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Maytown and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Woody was also active with several fire companies, and EMT, Eagle Scout, football trainer, volunteer nurse at Gretna Glen Camp & Retreat Center and served on Lancaster County Juvenile Action Court Program. In his earlier years, he was employed at the former Raymark Industries, Fuller Company, Park City and Masonic Village.
A graveside service for Woody will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Rt 934, Annville on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will also be a Celebration of Woody's Life at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. This service will take place in the church parking lot, please bring your own chair, follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Woody's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Gretna Glen Camp & Retreat Center, 87 Old Mine Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com