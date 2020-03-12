Elwood R. Watson, Jr., 79, of Columbia passed away on March 10th, 2020. He was born Chester County to the late Elwood, Sr. and Bertha Wolmert Watson. Elwood worked for many years at Colonial Metals and was known for being hardworking. He enjoyed woodworking and attended Community Bible Church in Marietta.
Elwood leaves behind his children, Brian, husband of Deb of Berwick, Rose Watson of Jonestown; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gloria Kile of Lancaster, Rose, wife of Ken Kriner of Columbia, Charles Watson of Elizabethtown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 55 years Ruthann Watson in 2017 and his brother Jacob Watson in 2018.
In honor of Elwood's final wishes there will be no formal services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
