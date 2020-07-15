Elwood R. Buckwalter, 77, of Rheems, went home to be with his Lord Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was the loving husband of Hazel G. (Yost) Buckwalter, and they would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this coming August. Born in Howard (Centre Co.), he was the son of the late Lloyd T. and Cora (Ruth) Buckwalter. Elwood was a self-employed building contractor for 45 years. He was a member of Cross Roads BIC Church, Mount Joy, and was past president of the Gideon's International Lancaster North West Camp. Elwood was an accomplished poet, and was the author of the book "The Poetry Bridge."
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Susan wife of Tom Flowers, Elizabethtown; two granddaughters, Erika and Karen; two brothers, Mervin husband of Lois Buckwalter, Lancaster, Leon husband of Bonnie Buckwalter, Bellefonte; and a sister, Karen wife of Donald Vundla, Baltimore, MD.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, at Cross Roads BIC Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Masks must be worn. There will be a Live Stream option for the family and friends who choose to use it, www.crbiclive.com. The family will be greeting friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers; contributions in Elwood's memory may be sent to Gideon's International, Lancaster North West Camp, P.O. Box 13, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.con
A living tribute »