Elwood N. "Woody" Earhart, 97, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, July 05, 2022 at his residence. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Almos K. and Sarah (Mark) Earhart.
Woody proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He had a kind out going nature and was loved by all he touched.
Woody worked over 35 years in sales with Pennfield Feeds. Not one to stay still, upon retirement, he then went to work for Quaker State Farms, County Fair Farms, and Melhorn Sales in Mount Joy.
Woody is survived by two children, Lu Ann Newmin, wife of Marc of Lancaster and Mark Earhart of Marietta. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alta Eshelman.
A memorial service honoring Woody's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received a the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com