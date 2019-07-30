Elwood L. Hertzog, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in Blandon, son of the late Clinton A. and Edna M. Clay Hertzog. He was a Delivery Driver for Lancaster Newspapers for 17 years before his retirement. Elwood was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his children: Kevin L. Hertzog; Carol L. (Samuel L.) Creasy; and Jeremy L. (Karen F.) Hertzog. Seven grandchildren: Justin; Christina; Amanda; Kristofer; Jessica; Cameron; and Riley. Twelve great-grandchildren. Four brothers and one sister.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com