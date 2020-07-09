Elwood L. Borrell, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Born Saturday, March 20, 1926 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late John N. and Ella E. (Laughman) Borrell. He was married 73 years to Fern O. (Sager) Borrell.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and served in Okinowa. Elwood was employed as a plumber for W.E. Mohr in Bainbridge only missing working once in 45years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Elsie E. Nauss and husband John, nieces, nephews and godchildren: Becca (Boozer) Houck and Jon Boozer. He was predeceased by four brothers: Marlin, Herbert, Bill and Lester, and three sisters: Pauline, Marjorie and Mary Anabell.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
