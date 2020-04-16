Elwood H. "Woody" Welk, Jr., 83, formerly of Elkton, MD and Lancaster, PA died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Calvert Manor Health Care Center, Rising Sun, MD. He was the husband of the late Nancy Jane Pickell Welk who died August 29, 2019. Born in Salisbury Township, he was the son of the late Elwood H., Sr. and Marian Romaine Rice Welk.
Woody was a truck driver for 30 years, for Laidlaw Trucking. He also was the maintenance manager for Muirfield East, Inc., a thoroughbred horse racing farm.
He was a member of Nottingham Presbyterian Church. Woody was an avid woodworker and did lawn care in his spare time.
Surviving him are 4 children, Rick (Jake) Welk, Judy Kolessar, Monica (Connie) Kolessar, and Joann (Ronney) Schorah; 3 grandchildren, Nicole Schorah (Marc) Scheld, Ronnie (Keri) Schorah, Katie Schorah (Ryan) Tribuani; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Violet L. Welk, Thelma E. (Thomas) Hodson; a brother, Melvin L. (Judy) Welk; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara M. Graham.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
