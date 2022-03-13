Elwood G. Brendle, "Woody", 96, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Hamilton Arms. He was the loving husband of Anne Whitehead Eichelman. He was born in Terre Hill, PA to Samuel and Elsie Brendle.
He attended F&M College through Armstrong Floor Plant, where he was employed for 63 years. Woody served in the US Army Air Corps from 1943-1946.
He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 40 years in which he served in visitations, ushering, and transporting members. He was always willing to give a helping hand. He enjoyed golf, air shows, traveling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are 6 children, Barbara Metz/Lee, SC, Jere Brendle/Nan, Washington Boro, Andrea Eichelman, CO, Jeff Eichelman/Marilyn, East Petersburg, Cynthia Eichelman, Mountville and Brenda Eichelman, Mountville and 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren in which he was involved in all their activities. He was predeceased by Leroy Brendle, Lester Brendle, Jerry Eichelman, and a grandchild Jayde Eichelman Lovely.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday. March 19, 2022 at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends may greet the family following the service. Private interment will be held in Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »