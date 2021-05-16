Elwood F. Rye, Sr., 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster, he was one of eight children born to Paul and Margaret (Elder) Rye. Elwood was the loving husband of the late Carolyn (Gastrock) Rye, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2008.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1948, Elwood honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. A self-taught mechanical engineer, he worked for Emtrol, Inc., Lancaster, for many years until his retirement. His mechanical abilities made him a jack of all trades; he could fix almost anything he set his mind to. In earlier years, he was active in the Boy Scouts, serving as a Scout Leader, and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow National Honor Society. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Lamberton #476, Lancaster. Always an avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening and spending time on the family owned land in Pequea, which is now part of the Lancaster Conservancy.
Elwood is survived by his son, Elwood F. Rye, Jr. and his wife Debra, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Justin Rye of Lancaster and Amy Corrie and her husband Patrick of Denver; and a great-granddaughter, Brynlee. Also surviving is a brother, Richard Rye and his wife Gloria, and a sister, Joanna Bullock, wife the late Clyde Bullock. Along with his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Graveside services will be planned and announced for a later date. Elwood's final resting place will be with his wife at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elwood's memory may be made to the Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com