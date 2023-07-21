Elwood D. Heisey, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at home after a valiant, almost 30 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, and is in the presence of our Lord. He was born in Manheim, son of the late David Z. and Fannie S. Wolgemuth Heisey.
Elwood graduated from Manheim Central ('60), where he enjoyed wrestling, advancing to state semi-finals. After a short career in farming, he served in Africa as a two-year missionary where he caught a passion for Christian education. Elwood followed God's calling to ministry and earned degrees in education from Bob Jones University ('70, '76). He served for 35 years as principal of Christian schools in Virginia, Maryland, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Elwood married Mary Anne Ressler and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. They worked as a team throughout their ministry and are now members of Fellowship Baptist Church, Mount Joy. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, gardening and sharing those hobbies with friends. He had a sincere love for his family and invested in countless lives of his students and their families. He will be remembered for his patience, humor and unconditional love.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his son: Lenny (Jodi) Heisey, Mountville and his daughter: Malinda Musselman, Jackson, TN. Grandchildren: Emma, William, Isabelle, Bennett, Gideon, Zachariah and Meg. Siblings: David (Alice), Walt (Rachel), Nelson (Joyce) and Alice (Steve) Geib. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son: Lynwood; son-in-law: Dan Musselman and brothers: Eugene and Kenneth.
The Funeral Service will be held at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, (Elwood's childhood church), 1756 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. The family will receive guests from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Interment and Graveside Service at Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elwood's memory to: Fellowship Baptist Church Music Education Fund, 151 Orange St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Penn State Health, Translational Brain Research Fund, University Development, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com