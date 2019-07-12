Elwood C. Reese, Jr., 83 formerly of Boehms Road, Willow Street passed away Sunday evening July 7, 2019. Born on April 1, 1936 in W. Lampeter Twp., he was the son of the late Elwood and Margaret Patsch Reese.
Elwood worked for over 28 years for the former Wolf Motors. Earlier in life he loved to roller skate and worked in the skate room at Rocky Springs. He had worked for Mellott's RV in Willow Street in delivery. He had also scraped metal.
Elwood was a member of the Pequea Sportsman Association, Pequea Boat Club, F.O.P., Riverside Association and the former Amvets Post 19. He enjoyed bowling, playing shuffleboard and taking his luck on the lottery.
Elwood is survived by his brothers, Norman E., husband of Barbara Reese and Kenneth E., husband of Patricia Reese, both of Lancaster; sisters, Barbara A. Dickle of Lititz, Edna Oster of Pequea and Diana L., wife of Woody Myers of Lititz, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Reese.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elwood's funeral service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main St., Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2PM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Elwood's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy., Lancaster, PA. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors
& Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster