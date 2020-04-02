Elwood C. "Pete" Hecker

Elwood "Pete" C. Hecker, Jr., 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Pete was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Elwood C., Sr. and Esther (Ruhl) Hecker and was the husband of Geralyn G. (Ritchie) Hecker who passed away in 2010.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata, where he served as a lector in his earlier years. He was also a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member.
Pete started his career as a teller and retired as the Senior Vice President of Credit and Loans for the former Farmers First Bank, Lititz, PA. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in an administrative role.
Pete genuinely loved his children and grandchildren often surprising them with tokens of affection. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, traveling and playing golf. He especially enjoyed Saturday morning and 7:00 p.m. phone calls with his best friends. He was an avid reader and movie buff. Pete was a lover of finer foods and was especially fond of subs.
Pete is survived by six children: Steven, husband of Sharon Hecker of Lancaster, Sheryl, wife of Melvin Martin of Ephrata, Joni, wife of Robert Gingrich of Frankford, DE, Patricia, wife of Ronald Schlegel of Ephrata, Christopher Hecker of Ephrata, Kathleen, wife of Michael Jones of Ephrata; twenty-two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions in Pete's memory may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA, 17522, to honor's Pete's love of families or to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604, who provided exceptional care.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »