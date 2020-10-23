Elwood Brubaker Groff, 82, of Stevens, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, as a result of a brief illness.
Born in Denver, he was a son of the late Elmer W. and Leah (Brubaker) Groff. He was married to Ruth Ann Weaver for 48 years, who proceeded him in death in July 2010.
He worked for Victor F. Weaver/Tyson Foods of New Holland for 42 years. Throughout his retirement years, he enjoyed local taxi driving, recycling wire, and talking with family and friends. He was a member of Centerville Mennonite Church.
He is survived by two sons, J. Merlin, married to Lois Ann (Martin) Groff of Pittsgrove, NJ, and Elwood David married to Lillian (Brubacker) Groff of Barto; three daughters, Naomi, married to James K. Weaver of Jonestown, Lorene, married to Curtis Miller of Hutchinson, KS, and Ruth Elaine Groff, at home, with whom he resided; twenty-four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Lewis B. Groff of New Holland; and a sister, Eleanor Horst of Richland.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his wife and parents, is a daughter, Christine; a grandson, Justin; a brother, Ernest; a brother-in-law, Raymond Horst; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Groff.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 10 am at Centerville Mennonite Church, 197 Sensenig Road, Ephrata. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
