Elvin S. Ebersole, 78, of Myerstown, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was the husband of Sylvia Horning Ebersole.
Elvin was the son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Ebersole. He was a retired farmer, and a member of the Elm Street Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Jay E. Ebersole of Myerstown; daughters Brenda M. Ebersole of Myerstown, Thelma J. wife of John D. Halteman of Lebanon, Linda F. Ebersole and Shirley A. Ebersole, both of Myerstown; brother Wilmer husband of RuthAnn (Stoner) Ebersole of Myerstown; sisters Elta S. Ebersole of Myerstown and Janet E. wife of Edwin R. Martin of Reinholds; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Elnora S., wife of Ivan C. Diem.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020, at the Swatara Mennonite Church. There will be a viewing at 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
