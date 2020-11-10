Elvin Richard Slaugh

Elvin (Richard/Dick) Slaugh died suddenly after an exceptional day of fishing out of Winchester Bay. With his life in the Florence, Oregon community, one of his wishes at the top of his retirement list, was fishing.
He also was an active member of New Life Lutheran Church's family, where he was their bookkeeper for ten years and currently serving as a Deacon. He served as a Board member for Florentine Estates for ten years during his 19 years of residence there. He was a member of the Elks and Step program. He considered his 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, as his most proud achievement of his life. He spent 4 of those years with family in Wiesbaden Germany, in the field of Management Engineering. During that time he was nominated for Airman of the Year, a national award.
Best known as Dick, he was born in Lancaster, PA, October 16, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Jacqueline Carol McGettigan of Ogden, Utah, his twin brother, David James, of Headland, Alabama and parents, Elvin Richard, Sr. and mother, Marian Wagner Slaugh, of Lancaster, PA.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Eatherton Slaugh of Florence, family descendants supporting him were children, Kenneth R Slaugh, Rohnert Park, CA, Bonnie Slaugh Ely, Zamora, CA and Andrew Duree Slaugh, El Dorado Hills, CA. Nine grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters-Susan C. Silver of Chadds Ford, PA and Marianne S. Nolt of Willow Street, PA.
Because of the pandemic, there will not be a Celebration of Life at this time. A private family military interment in the Capay Valley Cemetery, Esparto, CA, will be held when it will be safe to do so.
Memorial contributions may be sent to New Life Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
