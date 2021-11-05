Elvin Ray Yoder, age 67 of Gap, passed on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was was the husband of Gladys Amstutz Yoder. He was born is Salisbury, PA, son to the late Elvin A. and Clara Troyer Yoder.
Elvin was a member and also pastored at Grace Mennonite Church in Texas for 20 years. He attended Bethel Christian Fellowship Church in Narvon. He enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children; Anthony husband of Rose Stoltzfus Yoder of Columbus, NC, Glanette J. wife of Marlin Smucker of Narvon, Marlin L. husband of Anna Raber Yoder of Kenya, 20 grandchildren, and 5 siblings; Deloris wife of Broaddus Massey of KY, Herman husband of Sharon Weaver Yoder of GA, Nathan husband of Julie Troyer Yoder of TX, Glenda wife of Emanuel Yoder of AK, Paul husband of Juanita Coblentz Yoder of AL. Also surviving is step mother, Barbara Weaver Yoder. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie J. late wife of Darrel Hostetler of OR, a son, Joel L. Yoder, 3 infant siblings, and 2 sisters, Mary and Rose Yoder. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Christian Fellowship Church, 145 Bootjack Road, Narvon, PA on Tuesday, November 9th at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be held at the church on Monday from 2-4:00 PM and again from 6-8:00 PM. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
