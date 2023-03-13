Elvin M. Shirk, 35, of 929 Glenwood Dr., Ephrata, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Johnson City, TX as a result of a bicycle/motor vehicle accident.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Raymond W. and Lydia H. (Martin) Shirk of Ephrata.
Elvin was employed at AB Martin and was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by eight siblings: Miriam Shirk, Ephrata, Ivan Shirk, Ephrata, Mark married to Esther (Martin) Shirk, Ephrata, Martha Shirk, Ephrata, John David married to Ella Mae (Zimmerman) Shirk, Penn Yan, NY, Mary Etta Shirk, Ephrata, Minerva Shirk, Ephrata and Alvin married to Kathryn (Zimmerman) Shirk, Denver and 16 nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Paul Hurst, Jr., David Martin and James Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
