Elvin M. Martin, 77, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Martin) Martin and was the husband of Lois (Shellenberger) Martin with whom he was looking forward to celebrating 50 years of marriage this September.
He was a longtime member of Millport Mennonite Church.
Elvin worked for Martin's Paving before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting at his cabin in Juniata County, loved a good cup of coffee, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was very nice, easy going, and always smiling- he knew no stranger.
In addition to his beloved wife, Elvin is survived by two cherished children, Sheila, wife of Arlyn Musser of Manheim, Randy, husband of Christine Martin of Lancaster; three treasured grandchildren, Brandyn, Dylan and Shaina and four siblings, Elizabeth Nolt of Lancaster, Florence, wife of Harry Mast of Broadway, VA, Lydia, wife of Ed Good of Leola, John, husband of Verna Martin of Bowmansville.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Martin and five siblings, Sam Martin, Eva Martin, Paul Martin, Ed Martin, and Anna Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 9 to 11 AM at Millport Mennonite Church, 820 Log Cabin Road, Leola followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Blosser officiating. Interment will take place in Crossings Community Cemetery, the former Erisman Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
