Elvin L. Reitz, 75, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Ruth A. Miller Reitz with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 25, 2022. He was born in Dalmatia, son of the late Woodrow and Eleanor Shaeffer Reitz.
Elvin was a truck driver for Southern Container for 29 years and also for Dart Container before his retirement. He served in the Brethren Volunteer Service for a two-year term. Elvin was a member of Lancaster Alliance Church, was a driver to take people to appointments as well as the Amish. He enjoyed genealogy, loved cats, traveling and was a very friendly person.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one brother: Larry D. (Jill E.) Reitz, Lancaster. One sister: Bonnie M. Reitz, East Petersburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Joseph D. Burchill, officiating. Private interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Lancaster County SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
