Elvin J. Ressler, age 75 of Atglen, PA, passed away at his home on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was the husband of Melanie Yoder Ressler with whom he would have celebrated 52 years of marriage with on April 6th. He was born in Myerstown, PA, son of the late Elmer & Anna Mary Lehman Ressler. Elvin pastored for over 40 years, and during that time he also served as bishop and overseer. He was a brick and block mason by trade. He graduated from Kennett High School class of 1962. Elvin enjoyed traveling, fishing, canoeing, NASCAR and being outdoors.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Alan R. husband of Pamela Roemer Ressler of Honey Brook, Genevieve Ressler of Atglen, 3 grandchildren: Caleb & Josiah Ressler and Alexis Long, 5 siblings: Marlin husband of Cathy Neideigh Ressler of Lititz, Grace Gregg of Mineral, VA, Richard husband of Susan Smoker Ressler of Gap, Mark husband of Dana Green Ressler of Conowingo, MD, Ronald husband of Marlene Hoover Ressler of Millersville. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: David and Mary Jane Ressler.
Due to the current health concerns a private viewing will take place with burial in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Spanish Health Ministries, Inc., 205 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA. 19348.
