Elvin H. Yeagley, 92, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Palmyra, he was the son of the late George and Violet (Baum) Yeagley. Elvin was the husband of Jestena Jean (Ebersole) Yeagley with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Elvin owned and operated the Hearing Aid Center in Mount Joy before his retirement in 1997. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School. Elvin was also a member of the Mount Joy Rotary Club since 1975 having perfect attendance, served as President in 1984-1985 and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He formerly volunteered as a leader and was an avid supporter of the 4-H Club. Elvin served on the Elizabethtown Fair Board and volunteered with Love, Inc. and the Red Bird Mission in 1999. Elvin enjoyed traveling, gardening and golfing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jestena, is a son, Philip Yeagley of Mount Joy; a son-in-law, Michael Brenneman of Mount Joy; two granddaughters, Alyssa Yeagley, fiance of Cam Seiger of OH and Meghan Brenneman of Mount Joy; a brother, Harold Yeagley of KY; and a sister, Martha Hossler of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Brenneman; daughter-in-law, Sherri Yeagley; two brothers, Ralph and Mark Yeagley; and three sisters, Beulah Summers, Grace Toews, and Edna Witman.
A memorial service honoring Elvin's life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Henry Eberle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr. Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com