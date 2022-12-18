Elvin H. Peifer

Elvin Herr Peifer, age 77, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sutter Hospital in Roseville, CA. He was a beloved husband, Dad and Papa who will be dearly missed. Elvin had a zeal for life and was a beautiful man of great integrity, intellect, ingenuity and hard work who loved the Lord, his family and being outdoors.
He was born August 22, 1945 in Lancaster, PA, to the late John R. and Elizabeth (Herr) Peifer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline C. (Kanode) Allison Peifer. They were blessed with 15 beautiful years together. Elvin's first wife, Janet M. (Witmer) Peifer, the mother of his children and to whom he was married 39 years, passed away November 13, 2004. He was also preceded in death on August 20, 2014 by his daughter Loreen R. Peifer, who was married to James S. Peifer.
In addition to his wife Pauline, Elvin is survived by his son, Scott D. Peifer, husband of Sheri (Stouffer) Peifer, Granite Bay, CA. He is also survived by one stepson, Steven D. Allison, San Clemente, CA; two stepdaughters, Sheryl R. (Allison) Peachey, Mifflintown, PA, and Faithe J. (Allison) Soles, Milroy, PA; 5 Grandchildren; 9 step-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Elvin is also survived by two sisters, Lois (Peifer) Myer, Metter, GA, and Jane (Peifer) Moyer, New Providence, PA, as well as one brother, Timothy Peifer, Metter, GA, along with many nieces and nephews.
For 25 years Elvin worked at Nauman Construction, Willow Street, PA, beginning as a carpenter then in advancing managerial and financial executive roles. He was then employed at The Brethren in Christ Foundation for 16 years, 11 as CEO. After retirement, Elvin lived in Granite Bay, California for six-months of each of the past 8 years on property owned together with his son Scott where he enjoyed co-creating a beautiful intergenerational family homestead.
He was also a faithful servant of the church. He attended and was active at the Refton Brethren in Christ Church for 25 years where he served on three separate building committees. After moving to Cumberland County, he served as treasurer of Grantham Church for 12 years. For the past 20 years Elvin lived at Lake Meade in Adams County where he was thrilled to host family, friends and church groups which often included waterskiing and rides in his Malibu and pontoon boats.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life at The Grantham Church, 421 Grantham Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 on Thursday, December 29 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held following the service with the interment at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts in Elvin's honor will support the outreach ministries of BIC U.S. pastors and congregations. Memorial gifts can be made out to the Brethren in Christ Foundation, 431 Grantham Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, noting "Elvin Peifer Memorial Fund" on the memo line.
