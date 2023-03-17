Heisey, Elvin George, 63, Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday March 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Born August 11, 1959, Lancaster, son of the late Elvin and Bessie Mae (Shertzer) Smith.
Survived by his loving wife, Dena Mae (Wright) Faust; children, Jennifer Moyer; Elvin George Heisey, Jr. and wife, April; and Brianna Nicole Heisey; stepsons, Brice Fisher and Joshua Faust; 6 grandchildren, Ally, Courtney and Jolie Moyer; and Brent, Hannah and Braelyn Heisey; brother, Michael Smith; sister, Pearl Long; and half-brother, James Bandy.
Elvin was an environmental services technician at Penn Highlands Huntingdon. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and cheering on the Eagles and Steelers. Elvin was a member of the Orbisonia American Legion Post 518. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Lancaster at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 61 E. Shirley St., Mount Union. Condolences may be made at: AndersonFamilyFuneralHomes.com
