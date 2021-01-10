Elvin G. Nolt, 80, Ephrata, PA passed away from natural causes at home, on January 8, 2021.
Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Milton Nolt and Margie Nolt (Gehman). Elvin was preceded in death by Elizabeth Nolt (stillborn) and his sister, Evelyn Horning (Leroy) and his sister, Naomi Wyble. He is survived by Irene Ebersole (Andrew), Ira Nolt (Dorothy), Wilmer Nolt (Doris), Ella Mae Murray (George), Betty Sauder (Marvin), John Nolt (Lois), Dorcas Benner (Philip), Eugene Nolt (Rosalin), Barbara Herr (Larry), Brenda High (Jesse) and brother-in law, Bob Wyble.
Elvin graduated from Ephrata High School in 1958. Following high school he served two years of alternate civilian service in Indiana. After returning home from Indiana, he was employed by Wickes Lumber company in Ephrata. As a single man he advanced to a manager position and set up the truss division of the company in numerous places, including Florida, California, Michigan, New York and Massachusetts. He retired when the plant in Milford, Massachusetts closed and continued living in Milford until he moved back to Ephrata on July 6, 2019.
Elvin loved farm tractors and was an avid follower of the New England Patriots football team, and the Boston Red Sox baseball team. He did some traveling to visit his sister and brother-in-law in Brazil, and traveled to England to visit a brother and a nephew. He enjoyed following politics. He loved when family members including many nieces and nephews dropped in for a visit and he used email on his computer to keep up with family news.
A private service will be at the convenience of immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions in his honor to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501, or at the website donate.mcc.org
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.