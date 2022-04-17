Elvin G. "Al" Smith passed on Friday, April 15, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the fourth son of the late Melvin S. Smith, Sr. and Florence J. Rineer Smith.
He is survived by his significant other, Joanna Boyer, his five brothers and one sister: Rick A. Smith, Melvin S. Smith, Jr., Raymond R. "Rod" Smith, Charles Smith, Michael W. Smith, and sister, Florence J. Smith. A special shout out to all of his friends at Commercial Travelers Mens Club, where he felt the most at home.
He was a licensed plumber and former Budweiser beer salesman. He was a Bud advocate on and off the job and collected Budweiser memorabilia and advertisements. He never met a dog he didn't like, and considered them "God's most noble creatures" and in return, they considered him one of their own. On the human side, he was also easy to like and if you earned his friendship, you had a foxhole buddy. Most of his plumbing work was done for friends at cost. He never had children, but was father material. As a kids' softball coach and as "Uncle Al", he knew how to endear the younger ones. Always ready to laugh or to make you laugh, he was quick with a joke or funny story.
Like most, near the end, he worried for his soul. The Bible says "Man cannot imagine the Glory of Heaven." If our loving God has any sense of humor, it would be hard to imagine Heaven without Al. He was never perfect, but always did his best. No one can ask for more.
His request was to be remembered as living, instead of his dying moments, and asked for no parting service. He asked that any charitable donations be made to the Anne Barshinger Cancer Center. The people there shared his passion for life.
