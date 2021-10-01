Elvin Franklin "Al" Silvius, 81, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away with his family by his side on September 27, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. Born December 30, 1939, in Lancaster, he is the son of Richard F. and Gladys E. (Bowman) Silvius. Preceded in death by his parents, wife the former Phyllis E. Kimmel who died in 1992, and sister Margaret L. Seachrist.
Survived by his three children, Brett Silvius and wife Tammy of Pittsburgh, PA, Todd Silvius and wife Jennifer of Oreland, PA, and Alison L. Campbell and husband Ryan of Montclair, NJ, five grandchildren, Luca, Evelyn, and Cody Campbell, and twins Paul and Shannon Silvius, also a brother James R. Silvius of Elizabethtown, PA.
Elvin was a 50 year Mason in 2013, and a member of Lodge 43/764, a member of the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, and the Harrisburg Consistory. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in 1957. In 1958 he enlisted in the US Air Force and was discharged in 1961. Elvin worked for Safety Sales and Service, and Alcoa before joining PP&L Company in 1963. He retired 31 years later as Supervisor Land Records section of the Real Estate and Right-of-Way Department. After retirement, he worked for Universal Fields Services of Tulsa, OK, as Sr. Right-of-Way Agent.
Friends received 2-4pm Sunday at the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethany United Methodist Church, Somerset, with Reverend Barry K. Ritenour officiating. Interment Bethany Cemetery. The family will also receive friends, weather permitting, on Saturday, October 16th, from 2-4pm at Trexler Terrace outside of Goose and Gridiron Tavern at Masonic Village Elizabethtown.
Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Tree of Life c/o Masonic Villages, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or Bethany UMC Heather Kuban, 146 Horner Road, Somerset, PA 15501. To leave a condolence please visit www.haugerzeigler.com
