Elvin D. Hehnly, 96, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reamstown, he was the son of the late Harry and Amelia Ditzler Hehnly. Elvin was the loving husband of the late Arlene Almoney Hehnly who died in October of 2012.
Elvin was a licensed barber for over 50 years, and was the owner and operator of Campus Barber Shop, Lancaster. From 1972 to 1987 Elvin worked as a supervisor for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Elvin was an active and faithful member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
Throughout the years Elvin had a collection of antique cars and was a member of the Red Rose Car Club, Lancaster. Following retirement, he served as a volunteer for the Lancaster General Hospital, Landis Homes Retirement Community, and Luther Acres. Elvin's interests included: spending time during the winter months in Lakeland Florida, traveling to the Chesapeake Bay in the summer and spending time on his boat, and camping.
Surviving are two daughters: Barbara J. wife of Ken "Smitty" Smith of Manheim, Deborah Dunn of Lititz, two sons: Patrick H. husband of Rebecca Hehnly of Lititz, Michael R. husband of Deborah Hehnly of Las Vegas, thirteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a brother James Hehnly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elvin's funeral service at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing in the chapel on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Long Memorial United Methodist Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Elvin's memory to: Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com