Elvialou J. "Dolly" Keller, 86, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Baltimore and Gettysburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community as a result of complications resulting from a recent fall. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Lee M. and Mary E. Irwin Turnbaugh. She was the wife of Richard M. Keller for 64 years on August 8.
Dolly was a graduate of Altoona High School where she achieved the top honors in taking shorthand. A homemaker, she was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Manheim. She always took an active role in church ministries, including teaching Sunday school in the primary department, playing piano and handbells, and singing in the adult choir. Dolly freely gave of herself as a hospice volunteer in Gettysburg and as a pianist at Pleasant View and in Brookshire community where she lived. Her warm and outgoing personality made it easy for her to engage others in conversation.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Jennifer L., wife of David L. Moselein, of Olive Branch, MS and their daughte,r Jessica; Susan B., wife of Alan D. Spicer, of Greenwood, IN and their children, Bradley and Stephanie; and Christopher A., husband of Kimberly L. Alexander Keller, of Glenville, PA and their children: Autumn, Caleb, Cameryn, Emma Grace, and Paisley; and a sister, Mary Lee Hartman of Denver, NC.
Services will be private with private interment in Logan Valley Cemetery in Bellwood, PA. If desired, contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
