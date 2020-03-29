Elva Warfel Shoemaker, of Quarryville, died on March 26th, 2020. She was 97. Born in Drumore, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Viola Warfel and the loving wife of Charles (Jeff) Shoemaker, who passed in 1973.
Elva dedicated her life to the success of others. Graduating from Quarryville High School, she entered Millersville University to study education. She elected to suspend her education to join the war effort in support of her husband, working for several years at Hamilton Watch Company, at the time concentrating on building military timepieces. Post World War II, she and Jeff established their homestead outside Quarryville on "Warfel Hill" and Elva became a partner in the family tomato brokerage business, B.S. Warfel and Sons, Inc., as the company accounting manager until the company was sold in 1980. She joined her brother Don in establishing and managing a network of fitness facilities in central PA and later assumed the role of general manager of Progressive Dental Orthodontic Supply Company, another family business.
Elva was a well-respected source of knowledge and friendship; mentoring students in reading, preparing taxes and being the family CEO and listener. She served as the charter president and life member of the Soroptimist International of Solanco and was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts. She was a member of the Tanglewood Golf Association, Zion United Church of Christ, a volunteer with the Quarryville Library, and enjoyed several dance clubs, the "Super Bowl" committee, the OTO Group, and the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge (Jeff). Much of her insight could be gained on Friday nights at her kitchen table, surrounded by family and friends. Beyond all was the love and affection she had for her immediate family and their success. Time with her family was always her top priority.
Elva is survived by her son Bob and wife Felicia, her three grandchildren: Bobby (wife Kristin), Nicole, and Joey, and her great-grandsons Bryce and Brayden. She is also survived by two sisters, Genevieve Farnath and Shirley (Oscar) Knade, her brother Don (Judy) Warfel, and sister-in-law Millie Warfel. Three sisters and two brothers preceded Elva. She is also survived by so many dear friends and extended family, too many to mention.
There will be a private interment at the convenience of the family and an upcoming Celebration of a Life Well Lived, to be announced later. Please omit flowers; gifts in her memory may be directed to the Quarryville Library Center or Hospice & Community Care-Lancaster. Arrangements are entrusted to Mike Reynolds with Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
