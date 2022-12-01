Elva Theresa "Pat" Harris of Willow Valley, Pennsylvania, formerly of Landenberg, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, 24 November 2022 at the Glen at Willow Valley.
Mrs. Harris was born 2 January 1919 in a house that still stands at Biddle's Corner, St Georges, Delaware. She was the daughter of the late Isaac and Bessie Crossland. Growing up, her family worked on a series of farms in the Middletown, St. Georges and New Castle areas. She married the late Bernard Noble Harris on 13 June 1942 and they moved to Landenberg in 1955, where they lived until moving to Willow Valley in 1985.
She attended the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing and received a diploma as a Registered Nurse in 1940. She worked for many years in pediatrics at that facility before leaving nursing to raise her son. Later in life she returned to the profession as a geriatric nurse and worked in skilled care facilities in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. She obtained a bachelor's degree from St Joseph College of Maine in 1984.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, particularly on cruises, and trips to the Outer Banks and Sint Maarten in the Caribbean.
She is survived by her son Timothy and his wife Irene, of Newark, Delaware.
No memorial services are planned, and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a nursing school of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County and Willow Valley Communities, especially the Glen, for the care and compassion extended to her during her residence there.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA