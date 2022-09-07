Elva M. Newswanger, 85, a resident of Fairmount Homes, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was married 66 years to Robert Newswanger. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Clarence P. and Edna Hollinger Martin.
Early in life, Elva had been a homemaker and then had worked at Weaver Markets in Reinholds for many years. She was a member of Petra Church where she was an avid prayer warrior and had been involved with small groups, women's groups, and the Foodbank. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed quilting. Her interests included cooking, flower gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are four children, Kathy (Delmar) Martin of Mohnton, R. Bruce Newswanger (Tim Portolese) of Elkhart, IN, Audrey (Henk) Wandel, of New Holland, and Glenda (Eric) Groff of Lancaster, eight grandchildren, Kristina (Brian) Flewelling, Kimberly (Anthony) King, Ryan (Tina) Martin, Eryin (Alyssa) Wandel, Erika (Logan) Eby, Erin (Eric) Bailey, Taylor Groff and Ethan Groff; ten great-grandchildren, Ariana, Sophia and Elliott Flewelling, Olivia, Tyler, Madison and Dylan King, and Judah, Eva and Jase Martin; two sisters, Pauline Burkholder and Arlene Peifer and a brother, Lester Martin. She was preceded in death by a brother Richard Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 18, at 6:00 P.M. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA. The family will greet friends at the church on Sunday the 18th from 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Interment in the Weavlerland Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elva's memory may be made to Global Disciples, 315 W. James St., #202, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Sharing Plan at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheatridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA