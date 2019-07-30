Elva M. Bardaxe, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late George J. Bardaxe. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Robert R. and Florence Wall Witmer.
She worked as an Inspector for Hamilton Watch Co. Pulsar Division and Bulova Technology. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Elva loved animals, especially dogs, her family, horseback riding, and traveling with her late husband.
She is survived by one son: Robert E. (Debra J.) Bardaxe, Mountville. Two grandchildren: Nicole L. Bardaxe, Mountville and Brooke E. Bardaxe, Lancaster. Two great-grandchildren: Cameron M. Clawson and Zion G. Bardaxe Smeltzer, and another great-granddaughter on the way.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John J. Brown, officiating. Interment in Riverview Burial Park. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com