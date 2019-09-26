Elva Livengood, 91, of Manheim, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born September 17, 1928 in Bucks County she was the daughter of the late Elmer W. and Emma Horning Weaver, Bowmansville. Elva was the loving wife of the late Paul H. Livengood who passed away in 2017. Elva was a homemaker and a member of Manheim Mennonite Church where she was involved with sewing circle. Her interests included: flower gardening, reading, canvas and decorative painting, and cooking for Meals on Wheels.
Surviving are two sons, Jay P. husband of Lana Myers Livengood of Manheim, Lester E. husband of Karen Landis Livengood of Lititz, a daughter, Nancy "Nan" wife of Jay Schock of Mount Joy, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Anna Mary Wadel Weaver of Shippensburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer H. Weaver.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township. Those desiring may send contributions in Elva's memory to Mennonite Disaster Relief, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Compassus (Hospice), 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com