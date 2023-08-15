Elva L. Houseal

Elva L. "Babe" (Bucher Hess) Houseal, 87, of Wrightsville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2023 at home. She was born in Lebanon, PA, July 14, 1936. Elva was married to her first loving husband Eli Hess, who preceded her in death in 2001, for 48 years. She was then blessed to meet and marry Richard F. "Dickie" Houseal in 2011, who preceded her in death in 2021.
Elva proudly owned and operated Hess Dog Grooming alongside Eli in Elizabethtown for more than 20 years. Prior to that, she worked for the former Raybestos in Manheim.
Elva was introduced to golfing in her forties, and quickly learned to love spending time on the golf course and watching the many televised tournaments.
Elva's love for her family was incomparable, and grew with every addition, whether through birth or partnership.
Elva is survived by two sons, Steven E. Hess and wife Christine and Kenneth L. Hess and wife Kiela, three step-children, Kim Houseal and wife Barbara, Patricia Hollister and husband Joseph II, Scott Houseal and wife Sherry. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, G. Scott Hess. Elva was the loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Krystal, Adam, Kelly, Ashley and Brady, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many. She is survived by two sisters, Barb and Willie.
The service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 11 AM at Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Clover Leaf Road, Elizabethtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.