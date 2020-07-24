Elva K. Martin, 86, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was born in Clay Twp., Lancaster Co., to the late Clayton and Leah (Kilhefner) Kreider and was the wife of the late Alvin F. Martin who died in 1997.
The late Alvin F. and Elva K. Martin were the founders of Uncle Henrys Pretzel Bakery in 1983 and were actively involved till 1990. The company is still family owned and operated.
She was a member of Denver Mennonite Church. She volunteered at Cocalico, Lincoln, Fairmount, and Sunny Crest Homes.
Elva is survived by 4 children: Ruby, wife of Ethan Weaver of Newville, Bonnie, wife of Ammon Reiff of Shippensburg, Azalea, wife of Joshua Zook of Kenton, OH, and Timothy, husband of Julia Eberly of Bowmansville; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Hartz of New Oxford.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie, a great-granddaughter, 9 siblings, Elmer Kreider, Minerva Hertzog, Melvin Kreider, Anna Kreider, Lloyd Kreider, Norman Kreider, Eva Woods, Noah Kreider, and Arlene Snader.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Denver Mennonite Church, 95 Monroe Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
