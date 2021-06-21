It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Elva "Jean" Mowrer Wuischpard in her 86th year on June 16, 2021. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Musser G. and Mildred L. (Hostetter) Mowrer.
Jean was a 1954 graduate of the former East Lampeter High School. She was employed by RCA, Conestoga Valley School District and Beales department store in Rockledge, Florida. She also worked with her husband, J. Peter Wuischpard, at their business Wuischpard Jewelers before moving to Florida. Jean lived in Florida for 20 years before returning to Lancaster 3 years ago. She retired when she was 78 years old.
Jean enjoyed reading, birdwatching, playing Bunco, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and enjoyed cruising. Jean was known for her gardening, love of baking cookies and Shoo Fly pies. She had a flair for decorating and finding the perfect gift. We will miss her smile and laughter which lit up a room.
In addition to her husband of 35 years, Jean is survived by 3 children, Dorinda Barley (Allen), Daniel Bowers (Ingrid), and Donna Bowers (Vera); 3 step-children, Tracy, Matthew and Mark Wuischpard; 5 grandchildren, Neil (Jessica), Brian, and David (Janna) Barley, Natalie (Gavin) Bowers and Grant Bowers; 3 great-grandchildren, Maressa, Nash and Landon Barley; a sister, Linda Mowrer Nuss, and a niece Karen Nuss Diclemente (Mike).
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at LGH for their kind and compassionate care that was provided to Jean and her family.
If desired, contributions in Jean's memory may be sent to The Nature Conservancy, 2101 North Front Street, Bldg. 1 Suite 200, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Jean's family will greet friends from 2 to 3 PM, followed by a celebration of her life at 3 PM, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Private Interment in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
