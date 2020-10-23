Elva Jane Nolt, 49, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born in Bart Township to John M., of East Earl, and the late Elva (Wanner) Sensenig Horst. She was the wife of Aaron Z. Nolt, Jr., with whom she shared 28 years of marriage.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
Jane was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband and father, Jane is survived by five children, Jay Tylor, husband of Abby (Nolt) Nolt of Denver, Jessica P., wife of Nelson Zeiset of Clearville, Aaron Mitchell, husband of Bethany (Horst) Nolt of Denver, Julie R., wife of Brandon Gingrich of Fredericksburg, Amber J. Nolt, at home; a granddaughter, Ruth Olivia Zeiset and eight siblings Kenneth, husband of Lillian (Martin) Horst of Phelps, NY, Marlin, husband of Carolyn (Hurst) Horst of Narvon, Curvin Horst of Phelps, NY, Erma Horst of Morgantown, Twila, wife of Melvin Oberholtzer of Womelsdorf, Lucille, wife of Clair Good of East Earl, Loretta, wife of Elvin High, Jr. of Ephrata and Orpha, wife of Jason Eberly of Myerstown.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Maggie Burkholder.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM at the Hopeland Mennonite Church, 490 Hopeland Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, 9:30 AM at the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »