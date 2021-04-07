Elva J. Stauffer, who celebrated her 95th birthday on March 6th, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in New Holland to the late William Z. and Anna M. Martin and was the wife of the late Aaron Z. Stauffer.
She was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
Elva was the owner of Cloister Restaurant for 46 years and operated it with her son Ron. She drove for Ephrata Ambulance for 27 years until age 80 and was member of the Farm Women's Association. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Thailand, South Africa, where she rode an ostrich, Alaska and China. Elva also traveled to Russian on four mission trips with Cross Keys Ministry. She loved going to auctions and having garage sales and found a new love of jig saw puzzles in her final months.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elva is survived by three children, Ronald, husband of Bonnie S. (Crowther) Stauffer, Clark R., husband of Cheryl (Goodling) Stauffer, both of Ephrata, Shirley J., wife of Fred Redekop of Elmira, Ontario; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a brother, Leon Z., husband of Clara (Burkholder) Martin of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Ellen, Anna Magdalena, Lydia Z., and Elsie Mae; five brothers, Paul Z., Harvey Z., William Z., Landis Z. and Louis Earl and a daughter-in-law, Lucy (Hess) Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 9 to 10AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastors Glenn Sauder and Jerold Martin officiating. COVID guidelines will be followed, masks are requested. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elva's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.