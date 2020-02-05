Elva B. Socoloski, 93, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late John Paul and Anna Ruth (Nissley) Crawford. She was married to the late Franklin Socoloski for over 62 years.
Elva worked as a waitress at Watt & Shand. She was an avid bingo player. She was also a member of the Guys & Dolls Club at St. Phillip The Apostle Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Regina A., wife of Harold Rothenberger, Jr., of Lititz; Susan M., wife of Lynn Overly, of Millersville; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Elva is preceded in death by five siblings.
Visitation will be held from 10AM to 11AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A memorial service will begin at 11AM with Fr. James O'Blaney, as Celebrant. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elva's memory may be made to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »